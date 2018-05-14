Politics, Trending

You Need to Fire Your Media Aide – Nigerians Blast Gov Fayose

Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti state took to his Twitter handle earlier today to advice President Muhammadu Buhari not to be too quick in congratulating, Kayode Fayemi, who won the All Progressives Congress, APC governorship primaries in Ekiti on Saturday.

According to Fayose, Fayemi will ‘surfer’ another major defeat on July 14. therefore, rather than congratulating him,the President should reserve Fayemi’s seat at the FEC because this desperation to be Ekiti gov is dead on arrival.

See what he wrote via Twitter

Well, some of the Governor’s followers who noted the blunder, immediately asked governor  Fayose to employ a well educated media aide in order not to  tarnish the impressive educational history of Ekiti state.

 

 


You may also like

Dapchigirls: Leah Sharibu, turns 15 in Boko Haram Captivity

#ItTakesObsession – Share Your own Story for a chance to Win Camon X Smartphone

Ekiti Election: Don’t Be Too Confident, Remember Obanikoro is Now in APC – Nigerians Blast Fayose

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 14th May

Ekiti Gubernatorial Election: Buhari says Fayemi’s track record will stand him in good stead – Fayose Replies

Was Fayemi Right to contest Ekiti APC Primaries without first resigning Ministerial Position?

Yahaya Bello is steeped in Ignorance – FFK

Your Defeat Will Be More Than What You Got in 2014 – Fayose to Fayemi

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 13th May

1 Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *