You Need to Fire Your Media Aide – Nigerians Blast Gov Fayose

Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti state took to his Twitter handle earlier today to advice President Muhammadu Buhari not to be too quick in congratulating, Kayode Fayemi, who won the All Progressives Congress, APC governorship primaries in Ekiti on Saturday.

According to Fayose, Fayemi will ‘surfer’ another major defeat on July 14. therefore, rather than congratulating him,the President should reserve Fayemi’s seat at the FEC because this desperation to be Ekiti gov is dead on arrival.

See what he wrote via Twitter

Well, some of the Governor’s followers who noted the blunder, immediately asked governor Fayose to employ a well educated media aide in order not to tarnish the impressive educational history of Ekiti state.

Your excellency sir…employ a well educated media aide.

Back in the days, Ekiti WAS known for it’s impressive literacy level. pic.twitter.com/4s043e63hT — Dr Olaleke Folaranmi (@DrGeeONE) May 14, 2018