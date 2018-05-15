‘You no get money dem go laugh u’ – Davido writes

Davido took to his Instagram page this morning to share his dilemma about judgmental Nigerians.

According to him, if one is broke, Nigerians laugh, if you are rich, they call you proud.

Meanwhile, Davido who announced last week on social media that he was about to be the proud owner of a private jet has been called out by a Nigerian media outlet.

He had earlier revealed that the said jet would be arriving Nigeria in the coming weeks but it seems that may not be true as they report he didn’t buy any jet.

According to the news outlet:

Our source has exclusively revealed that what Davido went on air to announce is actually “fractional ownership” in which his financial commitment in the arrangement is meagre while the major financiers have chosen to play down their involvement to give Davido conceded prominence.

According to our source, conceding prominence to Davido in the private jet ownership is part of a business deal to make Davido very bankable in the showbiz industry.

This arrangement is to present Davido as a viable brand with a view to cornering lucrative deals from multinational businesses, countries and other foreign entities.

The guys at the vanguard of the jet ownership narrative are said to have agreed on a sharing formula with Davido when the deals start coming in.

The jet upon delivery would be deployed to Davido’s peripatetic needs and those of others in need of it.

TheCapital has exclusively obtained information revealing a good number of Nigerians on this membership plan but whom have been reported to be jet owners.

