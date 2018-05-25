Local News

You Won’t Believe What Happened After A Villager Captured And Killed A Rare Snake

A Court in South China’s Guangdong Province on Thursday sentenced a villager to one year in prison for capturing and killing a rare two-meter-long snake, the News Agency of Nigeria reports.

The man surnamed Wu captured the 10-kg python in a rural area of Fengkai County with the help of another man at around 11 a.m. on Dec. 15, 2016, the county court said.

Wu paid the man 47 dollars (300 yuan) to help capture the snake, and killed it later that day.

Police found the suspect after a fellow villager uploaded a photograph of Wu catching the snake, on social networking app WeChat.

The python breed is on the first class state protection list.

Located at the border of Guangdong and Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Fengkai is home to several rare wildlife species, such as pythons and monitor lizards.

The county has two nature reserves.

