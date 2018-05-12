Local News

You Won’t Believe What Happened After Young Boy Failed To Recite The Quran Before His Aunt In Lagos

File photo

It has been reported that a Magistrate court sitting in Ikorodu, Lagos State on Friday, arraigned a 29-year-old woman, Ummi Bashiru for allegedly battering her nephew over his inability to recite the Quran.

Bashiru, a resident of Gbodo area, Ewu Owa community in Ikorodu, is being tried on a count charge of assault, an offence he denied committing.

The prosecutor, Sgt. John Ibreredem told the court that the accused committed the offence on April 26, at her residence.

He further disclosed that Bashiru assaulted the 12-year-old nephew who lives with her by using an electric wire and stick to beat him severally.

“The accused is an aunt to the boy. She usually beats him severely with horsewhips, cutlass and other dangerous weapon which has left permanent scars on his body.

“The last beatings aroused the neighbours who reported her to the police.

“She battered the boy with electric wire because he cannot recite Quran,” Iberedem told the court.

He said that the offence contravened Section 171 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

Bashiru, was, however granted bail in the sum of N200,000, with two sureties in like sum by the Chief Magistrate, F. A. Azeez

Azeez, who adjourned the case until May 31.

