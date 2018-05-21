Local News

Young Boy All Smiles After Undergoing Surgery To Correct His Bent Ankle (Photos)

Adam

A Nigerian boy has been given a reason to smile again after his hope of playing football with friends has been realized.

The young boy identified as Adam was left injured after an infection caused a severe ankle contracture, which made him unable to walk properly – let alone run or play his favourite sport.

According to reports, for over three years, Adam has been walking on his heel, believing he’d never be able to play normally again.

After surgery on the Mercy Ships (a hospital ship), joy has returned to Adam as he can play soccer with his friends once again.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

I Was Tied Up And Thrown Into Solitary Confinement – Dino Melaye Opens Up On Arrest

IPOB Journalist Sustains Serious Head Injury In Awka (Disturbing Photos)

A Review Of The Multi-million Naira Bentley Mulsanne Linda Ikeji Ordered For Herself And Unborn Son (Photos)

Checkout What A Soldier Allegedly Did To Barber For Giving His Daughter A Wrong Hairstyle (Photos)

37,062 Candidates Finally Shortlisted In New Police Recruitment – PSC Reveals Latest Updates

Faces Of Traffic And Mobile Phone Robbers Arrested In Agege (Photos)

Unbelievable: Meet The 70-Year-Old Woman Who Is Currently ‘Pregnant’ With Her 8th Child (Photos)

Never Give Up: Nigerian Celebrities, Before And After They Made Money (Photos)

Shocker: Woman Drugs, Kidnaps Friend After Luring Her To A Hotel In Lagos

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *