Young Lady And Boyfriend Doused With Acid By Jealous Uncle In Anambra Community (Graphic Photos)

The female victim of acid attack

A young lady identified as Chinyere Okeke, and her boyfriend, Chinedu Anagor, have been doused with acid by the lady’s uncle allegedly because she put an end to their sexual relationship.

According to reports, the sad incident happened on May 18, 2018, in Anambra state at about 7pm, one the man from Amaezike village Agulu was carrying his girfriend from Odidama village Agulu, and her child on his motorcycle as they were going to his house at Amaezike, Anambra state.

It was gathered that while in motion, one Samuel Onyekwelu, from Odidama village in Agulu, poured acid on all three of them and fled. In his haste to flee the scene, the attacker left without his motorcycle which was packed by the side of the road.

Shortly after the acid attack, the youths of Amaezike village stormed Odidama village with the motorcycle belonging Samuel. They met with the Chief Security of Agulu Jideofor Ifebueme who promptly mobilized his boys to ensure the arrest of Mr. Samuel for his evil act.

Samuel has been arrested and placed in SARS custody at Neni, while his victims are at hospital receiving treatments.

During the investigation, it was gathered that Samuel, a married man with children, was in a relationship with his brother’s daughter, Chinyere Okeke. Their relationship was threatened after Chinedu Anagor fell in love with Chinyere and decided to marry her.

He planned to come ask for her hand in marriage by June 2018 but Mr. Samuel objected because of his secret relationship with Chinyere.

Ezeani Chidubem Mayor, who shared the story on Facebook, said that sometime in 2017, a spiritual cleansing (Ikpu Alu) was performed with regards to the incestuous relationship between Samuel and Chinyere but they carried on with the affair even after the cleaning, until Chinedu came into the picture and tried to take Miss Chinyere away.

This obviously angered Samuel, leading him to attack them with acid.

