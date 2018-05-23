Young Lady Steals N108,000 During Job Interview In Delta, Caught Days After (Photos)

The accused

A young woman who thought she had successfully stolen from a shop – got more than she expected after she was identified days after the theft in Delta state.

According to reports, the woman went to look for work and during the interview, the sales rep left the shop to go and pick something. The woman used this opportunity to steal the whole money the sales rep made that day which was N108,000 and fled the shop.

However, luck ran out on her after passing the route of the shop where she had stolen from days ago as she was identified and nabbed in the process.

After being beaten mercilessly, she was taken to her home where she brought out the remaining balance of the stolen money.

