Young Lady Strips Off And Sunbathes In The Middle Of An Expressway In Broad Daylight (Photos)

The lady lay on the road

A young British woman has stripped off, taking off her top before laying in the middle of the expressway during a three-hour traffic jam caused by a lorry that crashed and erupted in flames, Globoble reports.

The flaming oxygen tanker closed off both sides of the busy motorway, leaving Bank Holiday travelers stranded as emergency services rushed to the scene on the westbound carriageway by the Milnrow junction, near Rochdale, Greater Manchester.

It was a very hot day and the traffic jam didn’t make it better, so the woman, who has now been identified as Lily, used it as an opportunity to top off her tan.

She was snapped by amused road users and, soon, others joined her to make the best of the moment.

Lily was traveling to Blackpool with her partner Sam Wadsworth when they got stuck in the traffic jam between junction 21 and 22 of the motorway.

