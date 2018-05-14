Young Man Discovered Inside a Dirty Canal In Mushin, Lagos (Photos+Video)

The residents of Mushin area of Lagos city, were on Monday left in total shock after they discovered a young man inside a canal in the area.
According to eyewitnesses, the young man was rescued by the residents and later handed over to secuirty operatives for appropriate action.
See another photos and video below courtesy of @InstaBlog9Ja;
