Local News

Young Man Discovered Inside a Dirty Canal In Mushin, Lagos (Photos+Video)

 

The residents of Mushin area of Lagos city, were on Monday left in total shock after they discovered a young man inside a canal in the area.

According to eyewitnesses, the young man was rescued by the residents and later handed over to secuirty operatives for appropriate action.

See another photos and video below courtesy of @InstaBlog9Ja;


Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

Why Yahoo Boys Are Still ‘Mugus’ To The Whites – Fela’s Son, Seun Kuti

Buhari Reveals What Nigeria Will Do With $320 Million Abacha Loot

Curvy Actress, Anita Joseph Speaks On Crazy Romance In Uncompleted Building (Video)

Man Slumps After Receiving Hot Slaps From Policeman For Refusing A Phone Check (Photos)

Has Neymar’s Worst Nightmare Arrived In Paris?

Naira Depreciates Against Dollar At Parallel Market

Trial Of White Farmer Who Forced Black Man To Eat Faeces Opens In South Africa

The Celebrity Status of Yahoo Boys in Nigeria

2018 Election: Presidential Aspirant Dumps Party Over N7.4million Levy

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *