Young Man Does The ‘Unthinkable’ After A Lady Slapped Him On An ATM Queue (Photos)

ATM queue

A Nigerian Twitter user identified as Chris Nnatu (@chrisnnatu), has taken to the social networking platform to reveal how his friend was given a slap by a woman at an ATM queue.

According to Chris’ friend, a light argument had started after the woman came to the queue and insisted that she was there before him, and a few minutes later, she landed him a slap.

And to test her, he dared her to slap him again, and she did just that. But being a good guy that he is, he just stood for minutes, flashed back at his mom, sister, cousin, girlfriend and just walk away.

Below is how he narrated his story in full;

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria