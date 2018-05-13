Local News

Young Man Found Dead With His Hands Tied Backwards In Kogi (Photo)

A community in Kogi State has been thrown into deep sadness after tragedy befell a young man in the area.

The young man identified simply as Ogijo was found dead in Iyale Road, Kogi this morning, a development which sparked commotion in the area. 

Local reports show that residents woke up to see Ogijo already dead with his hands tied behind him. The perpetrators of the act are still unknown. 

According to one Umar Faruk Salihu, who broke the sad incidence occurred at Iyale Road Round About Anyigba, Kogi.

