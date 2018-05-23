Young Mom Celebrates Her Cute Son With The Most Beautiful Black Skin (Photos)

Joha Mubayiwa and her son

A beautiful lady, Joha Mubayiwa, has taken to Instagram to celebrate her adorable son.

In her short caption, she acknowledge that the society sees the black skin in a different way.

She captioned the photos;

“My dear son, I pray that you always find your skin beautiful even when you are surrounded by those who tell you otherwise, i pray you never have to surround yourself with people who demean and laugh at your beauty, this world is not as welcoming to everybody and sometimes your happiness gets stripped away without notice but i promise to always be that flutter of happiness in your life. I cannot believe this boy is almost 1 years old! 1 more month left omg WHERE does the time go? This time last year i was heavily pregnant, eating every 10 minutes like it was my last meal, and now… i get to watch him laugh, smile, grow teeth, comfort and love him when he cries… children are truly the greatest blessing”

See more photos below;

