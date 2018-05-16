Entertainment, Gossip, Viral

Young Nigerian lady shares raunchy photos to mark her birthday

A young lady has become a topic of conversation online after she shared some racy photos to celebrate her birthday.

Peace Agim, who claims to be an upcoming actress, shared the scantily-clad photos on social media and it immediately went viral.

In the photos, she had on only lingerie and struck suggestive poses.

As expected, her photo elicited mixed reactions, the negative ones more than the positives, but Miss Peace who just graduated from the university of Calabar doesn’t seem to mind as she said ;

“Make them carry my matter for head let me make my money moves will bring u in”

More photos below ;

