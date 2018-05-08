Entertainment, Gossip

Young Nigerian man claims he wrote the song “Assurance” for Davido (Screenshots)

A young Nigerian man has come out to claim he wrote Davido’s latest song, Assurance for him.

The young artist is identified as ‘Zona Gee’. He claims he wrote the romantic song (Assurance) for Davido and has not been given any accolade for his work.

He provided screenshots of chats with Davido as proof.

But is this proof enough?

Backing his statement up with some photos of their chat, the young artist was sad he was not remembered.

He went on Facebook to write;

“So after writing ‘Assurance’ for Davido no credit was given to me nor my name mentioned..such is life still your fan though…disturbing the industry soon.”

See screenshot below:

