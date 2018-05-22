Young Nigerian Student Returning From Club Dies In Tragic Auto Crash In Malaysia (Photos)

A Nigerian student, David Oyaele Audu, was killed and a woman sustained light injuries in an accident at Jalan Semarak near Taman Semarah, yesterday.

A 39-year-old Nigerian man identified as David Oyaele Audu, who is a student of the President College in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, has been reportedly killed alongside a woman, who sustained light injuries in an accident at Jalan Semarak near Taman Semarah.

The Malaysia-based man was coming from a nightclub in Taman Semarak to Nilai town when his car veered off the road and hit the road divider before it was thrown to the opposite lane and crashed into another car driven by a woman.

It was gathered that the woman sustained light injuries while Audu died on the spot due to severe head injuries, in an accident which happened at about 8.15am on Monday morning.