Local News

Young Nigerian Student Returning From Club Dies In Tragic Auto Crash In Malaysia (Photos)

A Nigerian student, David Oyaele Audu, was killed and a woman sustained light injuries in an accident at Jalan Semarak near Taman Semarah, yesterday.
 

The deceased, and the accident scene

A 39-year-old Nigerian man identified as David Oyaele Audu, who is a student of the President College in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, has been reportedly killed alongside a woman, who sustained light injuries in an accident at Jalan Semarak near Taman Semarah.

The Malaysia-based man was coming from a nightclub in Taman Semarak to Nilai town when his car veered off the road and hit the road divider before it was thrown to the opposite lane and crashed into another car driven by a woman.

It was gathered that the woman sustained light injuries while Audu died on the spot due to severe head injuries, in an accident which happened at about 8.15am on Monday morning.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

African Orphan Who Met Prince Harry 14 Years Ago Was At His Royal Wedding

Stay Away From Married Men, They Are Demons – Mom Tells Ladies

Why Arsenal Hired Ex-PSG Coach, Unai Emery Instead Of Mikel Arteta

Linda Ikeji Is Not Pregnant – Kemi Olunloyo Claims

Rapper, Phyno’s Statue Spotted At Eleme Junction In Port Harcourt (Photos)

#BBNaija Winner, Miracle Igbokwe Looking Super Cute In New Photos

Buhari, Atiku Shouldn’t Contest Presidency In 2019 – Northern Coalition

Timaya Shares Cute Photos Of His 6-Year-Old Daughter As She Celebrates Her Birthday

EFCC Chair, Magu Addresses Reports Of Governorship Aspiration, Threatens Lawsuit Over False Report

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *