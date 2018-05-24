Local News

Young Thief Set On Fire By Angry Mob After He Was Caught Stealing (Graphic Photos)

The alleged thief was beaten mercilessly and set on fire

An alleged thief was set on fire by an angry mob after he was caught allegedly stealing.

According to Felix Iheme who shared the graphic photos and video on social media, the alleged thief was caught in broad daylight by an angry mob who beat him to stupor before setting him on fire.

Iheme didn’t reveal the exact location in Nigeria where the incident happened. But, it has been alleged the sad incident took place in the South Eastern part of the country.

See more photos below:

