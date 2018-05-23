Young US-based Nigerian Lady In Search Of Her Long Lost Father (Photo)

The young lady and her mum

A Nigerian lady who is based in the United States of America (USA), has currently launched a search to meet her long lost father who parted ways with her mother for a longtime now.

Here is how LIB reported the story;

************

“A Nigerian-American lady identified as Atiya is searching for her father who parted ways with her African American mother (pictured with her above) when she was born.

“Atiya’s mother, Letitia Green and her father met in New Jersey but have since lost contact after her birth.

“Anyone with useful information about her father or his family should kindly comment below.”

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria