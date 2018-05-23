Local News

Young US-based Nigerian Lady In Search Of Her Long Lost Father (Photo)

 

The young lady and her mum

A Nigerian lady who is based in the United States of America (USA), has currently launched a search to meet her long lost father who parted ways with her mother for a longtime now.

Here is how LIB reported the story;

************

“A Nigerian-American lady identified as Atiya is searching for her father who parted ways with her African American mother (pictured with her above) when she was born.

 

“Atiya’s mother, Letitia Green and her father met in New Jersey but have since lost contact after her birth.

 

“Anyone with useful information about her father or his family should kindly comment below.”

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

BBNaija Star, Tboss Cries Out After A Full Grown Man Asked Her To Be His Mother

Super Eagles vs Atletico Madrid: Torres Presented With a ‘Priceless’ Gold Sculpted N1000 (Photos)

APC Convention: Oshiomhole Apologises For Past ‘Sins’

Veteran Actress Ngozi Ezeonu Celebrates Her 53rd Birthday With Lovely Pictures

OAP, Do2dtun Reveals How Armed SARS Officers Mistook Him For Yahoo Boy Because Of His Hair

Shocking! Man Shares Photos Of Canopy Being Used At The Port Harcourt Airport

Governor’s Wife Cries Out After Fake Aide Used Social Media To Defraud People

Nollywood Actors, Yomi Gold And Victoria Kolawole Get Romantic In Public (Photos)

Just Like A Mermaid: Instagram Boils As Beautiful Tboss Releases Powerful New Photos

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *