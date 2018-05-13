Entertainment

“Your beauty is killing me” – Secondary school student tells his teacher

A prospective teacher, identified as Chioma U. Jane, took to her facebook wall to share photos of the love letter that was sent to her by a male student during her teaching practice.


According to Chioma, the letter was placed on her table and she couldn’t believe the content, so she decided to share it.

She wrote;

“Umunnem just negodi what I saw on my table yesterday..
Umuazi kita don’t have respect bikonu..
My teaching practice story ”

Read the letter below;

 Source – AkPraise

