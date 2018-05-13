Politics, Trending

Your Defeat Will Be More Than What You Got in 2014 – Fayose to Fayemi

Kayode Fayemi,  has emerged winner of the rescheduled governorship primary election of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State. The Minister of Mines and Steel Development,  has picked the ticket of the All Progressives Congress for the Ekiti State governorship election slated for July 14, 2018. He polled a total of 941 votes to beat his closest rival and former governor, Segun Oni, who polled 481 votes.

However, Ayodele Fayose. the present  governor of Ekiti state has urged Fayemi, whom he defeated in 2014 not to rejoice too much as he would be defeated in July. In a statement he made via Twitter, Fayose said Fayemi should expect the same defeat he got in 2014. See what he wrote;

See reactions from some Nigerians


You may also like

Yahaya Bello is steeped in Ignorant – FFK

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 13th May

Noble Igwe ‘Shakes the Table’ and Nigerians Reacts

This is the most beautiful portrait of president Buhari you will ever see

Nothing is wrong with Me, I am Alright- Buhari

Nigerian Celebrities and others, React to EFCC Raiding a Club in Lagos

Buhari’s Son Wasn’t Treated in Germany – Minister of Health

Buhari, Only President Queen Elizebeth Ever Shook Without Wearing Gloves – FFK Mocks APC

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 12th May

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *