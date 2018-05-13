Your Defeat Will Be More Than What You Got in 2014 – Fayose to Fayemi

Kayode Fayemi, has emerged winner of the rescheduled governorship primary election of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State. The Minister of Mines and Steel Development, has picked the ticket of the All Progressives Congress for the Ekiti State governorship election slated for July 14, 2018. He polled a total of 941 votes to beat his closest rival and former governor, Segun Oni, who polled 481 votes.

However, Ayodele Fayose. the present governor of Ekiti state has urged Fayemi, whom he defeated in 2014 not to rejoice too much as he would be defeated in July. In a statement he made via Twitter, Fayose said Fayemi should expect the same defeat he got in 2014. See what he wrote;

I thank the APC for giving Ekiti people a candidate they love to vote against at all times. Fayemi should not celebrate this pyrrhic victory yet because it is nothing but a flame that will be quenched on July 14. He should expect to suffer worse defeat compared to that of 2014. — Peter Ayodele Fayose (@GovAyoFayose) May 12, 2018

See reactions from some Nigerians

You don’t have Koro to bribe this time don’t forget. All what you did in last election. No room for that this time lol — Loyalty (@sheffyi1) May 12, 2018

Fayemi his going nowhere, cos he has nothing to offer Ekiti, he his only on revenge mission — TREND (@Trendingsplash) May 12, 2018