You’re not self made, politicians made you – Kemi Olunloyo tells Linda Ikeji

Self-acclaimed Investigative journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has yet again fired back at Linda Ikeji, and this time around she claimed the the blogger is not self-made but a product of her interaction with politicians and oil tycoons.

Recall this spate of attacks started with the allegation that Linda Ikeji’s pregnancy is false and she is only wearing a moonbump, then it got to the stage that she was engaged to a man that never wanted to marry her and not it has gotten to the point of being self-made or not.

She wrote:

“@officiallindaikeji Your entire business will COLLAPSE VERY SOON WHEN YOU LANGUISH IN PRISON LIKE ME. My business collapsed and I lost wages, assignment, ads, revenues and my integrity. MARK MY WORDS! Linda Ikeji media will suffer a catastrophe. When your baby arrives in 9 months or whenever you choose, I will investigate where you trafficked it from.

Better get your adoption papers together. Languish is a word that you will never ever say again. Omale jatijati. Banana Island mansion bought by a looter. Both governors who financed LIM will be named soon. You are NOT SELF MADE. YOU LIED TO ALL THOSE YOUNG GIRLS. Oil tycoons and politicians made you. They cannot marry you. They have their wives home

#MADAMKOO #KemiOlunloyo”

