Youths Wouldn’t Engage in crime, if there were job opportunities, Even Yusuf is riding bike because of idleness – Reno Omokri

Following the  arrest of suspected internet fraudsters in Ikoyi by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC. there have been arguments and counter-arguments on internet fraud ‘Yahoo’. Dropping his two cents on the issue, Reno Omokri, former aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan has said some Nigerians feel the need to support ‘Yahoo Yahoo’ not because it is right but because of some thing the government does.

Reno in a  series of tweets on Sunday said FG’s double standards of releasing confirmed terrorists who ‘repent’ and arrests young men who may or may not be fraudsters. See what he wrote:

 


