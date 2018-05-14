Youths Wouldn’t Engage in crime, if there were job opportunities, Even Yusuf is riding bike because of idleness – Reno Omokri

Following the arrest of suspected internet fraudsters in Ikoyi by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC. there have been arguments and counter-arguments on internet fraud ‘Yahoo’. Dropping his two cents on the issue, Reno Omokri, former aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan has said some Nigerians feel the need to support ‘Yahoo Yahoo’ not because it is right but because of some thing the government does.

Reno in a series of tweets on Sunday said FG’s double standards of releasing confirmed terrorists who ‘repent’ and arrests young men who may or may not be fraudsters. See what he wrote:

Google ‘FG release repentant Boko Haram members’ to understand why many Nigerians are saying double standards. Nigerians dont support Yahoo! But what is the agenda of a government that frees confirmed terrorists who ‘repent’ and arrests young men who may or may not be fraudsters? — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) May 13, 2018

Afghanistan is officially at war, yet more people died from terror in Nigeria in 2018 than in Afghanistan. In the 1st quarter of 2018, Afghanistan had 763 war related deaths. In the 1st quarter of 2018, Nigeria had 1351 terror related killings. Yet Nigeria is officially at peace. — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) May 13, 2018

The irony of a government that got elected on the strength of fraudulent promises it never intended to keep now arresting youths for alleged fraudulent crimes. Who taught the youths how to deceive people in the first place? Is it not government that taught the behavior to them? — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) May 13, 2018