Yvonne Nelson congratulates her bestie, John Dumelo on his traditional marriage… Fans react (Photos)

Yvonne Nelson has sent a felicitation message to her best friend and colleague, John Dumelo who tied the knot traditionally with his fiancée today in Accra, Ghana.

The mother of one was present at the marriage ceremony and looked radiant in her all-white ensemble and wine coloured hair.

Yvonne shared the above photo, she took with the couple and wrote:

Congratulations my bestie.

However, most of their fans felt they should have ended up together considering how long they have been friends and how they have always admired each other.

While others focused on the positioning of John. They felt he should have leaned towards his wife and not Yvonne, hence making her look more like the bride.

See their reactions below:

More photos of Yvonne at the wedding with other actors below:

