Yvonne Nelson’s daughter is a bastard – Actress (Video)

Controversial TV/radio presenter, Afia Schwarzenegger and Counselor Lutterodt has labelled Actress Yvonne Nelson as the mother of a bastard.

This however led to heavy backlash from Ghanaians who felt the word was too harsh to use on the baby.

Despite the abusive remarks the both of them received from Ghanaians following their comments about Yvonne Nelson’s daughter, it still didn’t stop fellow actress, A.J Poundz real name Matilda Adjoa Densu, from making the same statement about the baby.

In a conversation with Zionfelix.net, A.J Poundz without fear or favor said Yvonne’s daughter is a bastard.

According to her, any human being born of a man and woman who are not married is part of the bastard association, so the public should not exempt Ryn born on October 29, 2017, from the list.

She further proceeded in telling people not to be afraid of saying the truth about Yvonne’s case due to her celebrity status.

According to A.J Poundz, Counselor Lutterodt’s comments weeks back that Ryn Roberts is a bastard was the truth so Ghanaians should not have chastised him for his words.

Watch actress A.J Poundz making her point in the video below:

Leave a Comment…

comments