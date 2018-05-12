Yvonne Okoro explains why most female celebrities are single

Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Okoro has explained why most celebrities are still single.

According to the 36-year-old actress, who is also single at the moment, she said a lot of the female celebs are confused as they can’t figure out if a man is coming for true love or because of their fame or money.

She said “A good number of celebs are single because they are confused as to who to accept in their life. You see, you are not sure if the person is coming in because of your fame and money or the person wants to be with you because of real love”.

Speaking about her own love life in the interview with showbiz, the actress said:

“The issue is men don’t have balls to come forward to ask me out because they think I am already hooked or perhaps I am very high maintenance.

“Also, I may still be single because most people think celebrities are spoilt for choice when it comes to choosing partners but that is a very wrong perception,”

