14-Year-old boy constructs a fully equipped prototype stadium in Aba

A 14-year-old boy named Obinna James from Abia State has left many stunned with his creativity after he constructed a fully equipped stadium Prototype.

According to the JSS 2 Student of Ableway International school in Aba, the stadium prototype was a midterm break project given to the entire class by his CCA teacher.

He constructed the stadium with local materials through the help of his elder brother, a mechanical engineering student of UNN, who helped him with finishing touches.

The stadium is well equipped with modern facilities. It has dressing rooms for both host and visiting team, a central light that illuminates the entire stadium, a small central television coverage that is hung at uppermost right side, a modern pan that covers the spectators and officials among others.

The young boy has reportedly made up to N20,000 just from exhibiting the project in school.

