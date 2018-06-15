15-year-old Nigerian teenager stabbed to death in London

A 15-year-old teenager named Jordan has been stabbed to death, according to latest report. The sad incident took place at a community centre in Clockhouse Lane, Collier Row, Romford, East London, last Saturday, when over 100 youths mobbed a 16th birthday party.

Jordan, who was a student at Harris Academy in Chafford Hundred, is the youngest person to be fatally stabbed in London this year.



Temitope Adunni Douherty boy’s mother

A Met Police spokesman confirmed that a 15-year-old boy was found with stab wounds and although he was treated at the scene by paramedics, he was pronounced dead a short while later.

Police arrested 3 teenage boys at the scene on suspicion of murder and have been taken in for interrogation at different police stations in East London. However, more people with useful information are being called upon to come forward, to help police investigation.

Until his death, Jordan was a rapper and featured in a lot of YouTube videos with the group C17 under the name Young Valenti. His older brother Roland performs as Valenti.