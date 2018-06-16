16-year-old killer of Nigerian teenager murdered in London arrested

The murderer of the 15-year-old teenager, Jordan stabbed to death at a community centre in Clockhouse Lane, Collier Row, Romford, East London, last Saturday, when over 100 youths mobbed a 16th birthday party.
Jordan Gbolade Jaiyeola popularly known as Jordan Douherty, died after being beaten and stabbed by more than five attackers. The alleged suspect a 16-year-old – has been arrested at an address in Newham and will appear at the Old Bailey on Friday.
Metropolitan Police Chief Inspector Larry Smith said: “We believe that this birthday party was advertised on social media, resulting in a large number of people attending.
“A number of people were escorted out of the community centre and this led to a fight breaking out, and, tragically, Jordan receiving fatal injuries.