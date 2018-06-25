Entertainment, Gossip

2018 BET Awards: Photos From The Red Carpet

The 2018 BET Awards has come and gone and as expected it was a night of fun, fashion and of course wins….

Kendrick Lamar had the most awards copped, for the best male hip-hop artiste and album of the year for “DAMN”, among others, while Nigeria’s Davido won the Best International Act.

Beyonce was crowned the best female R&B/pop artist, and Cardi B won for best female hip hop artist. Migos snagged the best group award, while SZA took home best new artist.

Jamie Foxx hosted the show. Anita Baker received the lifetime achievement award. [See The Full List of Winners Here]

See photos from the red carpet of the event;

