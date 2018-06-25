The BET Awards 2018 Edition took place last night at the Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater with Kendrick Lamar taking home the most prizes, for the best male hip-hop artiste and album of the year for “DAMN”.
Nigeria’s Davido also clinched the award for the Best International Act.
Beyonce was crowned the best female R&B/pop artist, and Cardi B won for best female hip hop artist. Migos snagged the best group award, while SZA took home best new artist.
Jamie Foxx hosted the show. Anita Baker received the lifetime achievement award.
See the 2018 BET Awards Winners List Below:
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist Award
Beyoncé *WINNER
SZA
H.E.R.
Rihanna
Kehlani
Best Male R&B/Pop Artist Award
Bruno Mars *WINNER
Chris Brown
The Weeknd
Khalid
Daniel Caesar
Best Group Award
Migos *WINNER
A Tribe Called Quest
N*E*R*D
Rae Sremmurd
Chloe x Halle
Best Collaboration Award
Bruno Mars /Cardi B – “Finesse (Remix)”
DJ Khalid /Rihanna and Bryson Tiller – “Wild Thoughts” *WINNER
DJ Khalid /Jay-Z, Future & Beyoncé – “Top Off”
Cardi B /21 Savage – “Bartier Cardi”
French Montana f/Swae Lee – “Unforgettable”
Kendrick Lamar f/Rihanna – “Loyalty”
Best Male Hip Hop Artist Award
Drake
Kendrick Lamar *WINNER
DJ Khaled
Jay-Z
J.Cole
Best Female Hip Hop Artist Award
Cardi B *WINNER
Nicki Minaj
Remy Ma
Dej Loaf
Rapsody
Video of the Year Award
Drake – “God’s Plan” *WINNER
Cardi B – “Bodak Yello”
Bruno Mars /Cardi B – “Finesse (Remix)”
DJ Khaled /Rihanna and Bryson Tiller – “Wild Thoughts”
Kendrick Lamar – “Humble” Migos /Drake “Walk It Talk It”
Video Director of the Year Award
Benny Boom
Director X
Ava DuVernay *WINNER
Chris Brown
Dave Meyers
Best New Artist Award
SZA *WINNER
H.E.R.
Daniel Caesar
Gold
LinkA
Boogie Wit Da Hoodie
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
Lecrae / Tory Kelly – “I’ll Find You” *WINNER
Snoop Dogg / B Slade – “Words Are Few”
Ledisi and Kirk Franklin – “If You Don’t Mind”
Marvin Sapp – “Close”
Tasha Cobbs Leonard f/ Nicki Minaj – “I’m Getting Ready”
Best Actress Award
Tiffany Haddish *WINNER
Lupita Nyong’o
Issa Rae
Angela Bassett
Letitia Wright
Taraji P. Henson
Best Actor Award
Chadwick Boseman *WINNER
Michael B. Jordan
Donald Glover
Sterling K. Brown
Denzel Washington
Daniel Kaluuya
Young Stars Award
Yara Shahidi *WINNER
Ashton Tyler
Caleb McLaughlin
Lonnie Chavis
Marsai Martin
Miles Brown
Best Movie Award
“Black Panther” *WINNER
“Girls Trip”
“A Wrinkle in Time”
“Detroit”
“Mudbound”
Sportswoman of the Year Award
Serena Williams *WINNER
Venus Williams
Skylar Diggins-Smith
Candace Parker
Elana Meyers Taylor
Sportsman of the Year Award
Stephen Curry
LeBron James *WINNER
Kevin Durant
Dwyane Wade
Odell Beckham Jr.
Album of the Year Award
Kendrick Lamar – “Damn” *WINNER
SZA – “Ctrl”
Jay-Z – “4:44”
Migos – “Culture II”
Kendrick Lamar and Various Artists – “Black Panther: The Album”
DJ Khaled – “Grateful”
BET Her Award
Janelle Monáe – “Django Jane”
Lizzo – “Water Me”
Mary J. Blige – “Strength of a Woman” *WINNER
Remy Ma f/ Chris Brown – “Melanin Magic (Pretty Brown)”
Chloe x Halle – “The Kids Are Alright”
Leikeli47 – “2nd Fiddle”
Coca-Cola Viewers’ Choice Award
SZA / Travis Scott – “Love Galore”
Cardi B – “Bodak Yellow” *WINNER
Kendrick Lamar – “Humble”
Drake – “God’s Plan”
Migos / Nicki Minaj and Cardi B – “MotorSport”
DJ Khaled f/ Rihanna and Bryson Tiller – “Wild Thoughts”
The Best International Act Award
Booba (FRANCE)
Cassper Nyovest (SA)
Dadju (FRANCE)
Davido (NIGERIA) *WINNER
Distruction Boyz (SA)
Fally Ipupa (DR CONGO)
J Hus (UK)
NISKA (FRANCE)
Tiwa Savage (NIGERIA)
Stefflon Don (UK)
Stormzy (UK)
