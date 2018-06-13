2018 World Cup: Inmates To Watch Matches Inside The Prisons – Controller Reveals

While speaking on Monday during a facility tour of prisons in Oji River, Enugu State, the Controller, Nigeria Prison Service in the state, Ndubisi Ogbodo, said that inmates at the Medium Security Prisons will join other sport loving Nigerians to watch the 2018 World Cup following the provision of a viewing facility in the centre.

According to The Guardian, Ogbodo said it was part of recreational activities meant to fast track the reformation of the inmates, adding that the inmates would watch the tournament under a controlled environment manned by social welfare staff of the prisons.

He said; “We provide the recreational facilities like televisions to enable them have access to religious and sporting programmes to keep them busy and prevent them from thinking about escape.

“We also conduct sporting competitions for inmates and other social activities as part of reformation,’’ he said.

Ogbodo expressed satisfaction at the state of facilities at the centre and described it as `one of the best in the country’ in terms of facilities and welfare of inmates.

“The environment is even something of joy as there is enough ventilation and the inmates are properly taken care of. You can see that the inmates are healthy and this showed that they are being well taken care of.

“The toilets, bathrooms, foams and bunks are all in order and the environment is devoid of any offensive odour.

“There is steady water supply and the drugs available to take care of their health, courtesy of the Controller General, Ahmed Jafaru,’’ he said.

The controller however, noted that one of the major challenges of the centre was lack of mobility, as they had only one vehicle to operate with.

“We have four courts that Oji River centre covers for the prison and their locations are far apart so they find it difficult to meet the demand with one vehicle,’’ he said.

The Controller warned the centre against keeping or accepting people who were below the age of 18 years and juveniles in its custody, and pointed out that it was against the practice adding that the law frowned at such practice.

“Always ascertain the real age of any offender, before accepting the person in the custody,’’ he said.

