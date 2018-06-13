Local News

2018 World Cup: Just Like Nigeria, Senegalese Players Storm Russia In Native Attires (Photos)

 

Senegalese team arriving Russia 

The Senegalese national footbal team, have arrived Russia on Tuesday, June 12, with native attires ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The Senegalese who are one of Africa’s five representatives at the World Cup, emulated their western neighbours, Nigeria who also arrived in traditional attires.

The Teranga Lions players, Sadio Mane, Idrissa Gueye and captain, Cheikhou Kouyaté were all smiles as they arrived in their all blue native attires.

The team will be based in Kaluga, 110 miles from Russian capital Moscow and will train at the Sputnik sports ground.

The Senegalese are in group H and will take on Poland in their opening game of the World Cup scheduled for Tuesday, June 19 before subsequent games against Japan in Yekaterinburg on Sunday, June 24 and Colombia on Thursday, June 28.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

Watch As Popular Actor, Ijebuu Escapes Death From A Burning AC Unit In His Hotel Room (Video)

Nigerian Military To Retire 320 Men Next Week

Court Sacks Kogi Senator With Immediate Effect

Ex-Presidential Aide, Omokri Reacts To Tinubu’s Comment On Buhari Deserving A 2nd Term

Top 7 Nigerian Billionaires Who Do Not Like To Show Off Their Billions (Photos)

Beautiful Nigerian Actress Dramatically Becomes Car Mechanic (Photos)

BREAKING News: IGP Approves Request To Audit Police/SARS’ Detention Cells Nationwide

World Cup 2018: Photos Of Lionel Messi Haircuts By Serbian Barber Go Viral On Social Media

Awesome: Ex-Beauty Queen, Belladonna Obialor Releases Charming Photos For Her Birthday

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *