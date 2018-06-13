2018 World Cup: Just Like Nigeria, Senegalese Players Storm Russia In Native Attires (Photos)

Senegalese team arriving Russia

The Senegalese national footbal team, have arrived Russia on Tuesday, June 12, with native attires ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The Senegalese who are one of Africa’s five representatives at the World Cup, emulated their western neighbours, Nigeria who also arrived in traditional attires.

The Teranga Lions players, Sadio Mane, Idrissa Gueye and captain, Cheikhou Kouyaté were all smiles as they arrived in their all blue native attires.

The team will be based in Kaluga, 110 miles from Russian capital Moscow and will train at the Sputnik sports ground.

The Senegalese are in group H and will take on Poland in their opening game of the World Cup scheduled for Tuesday, June 19 before subsequent games against Japan in Yekaterinburg on Sunday, June 24 and Colombia on Thursday, June 28.

