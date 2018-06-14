2018 World Cup: Nigerian Coach, Rohr Gives Reasons Why Croatia Is Better Than Super Eagles

Gernot Rohr

Nigerian head coach, Gernot Rohr has admitted that Croatia team are far better than the Super Eagles ahead of their Group D 2018 World Cup opener on Saturday at the Kaliningrad Stadium.

The German tactician stated this while speaking to reporters at Wednesday press conference before the start of training.

”We admire this team, but we do not plan to watch them when we play against them, we hope to fight,” Rohr said.

”They are all wonderful players, playing in biggest teams in Europe. On paper with their names, Croatia are much better than us.

”But sometimes on the pitch, it could be different. We don’t have their big stars, but we try to play collectively with our young team.”

Rohr’s men are in Group D of the tournament alongside, Croatia, Iceland and Argentina

The Super Eagles have nine players in their ranks that play for top clubs in England, Spain, Germany, France and Italy, whereas Croatia can count on 16 players that ply their trades in Europe’s top five leagues.

