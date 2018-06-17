Entertainment, Gossip, Sports

2018 World Cup; Nigerian man kisses his Croatian babe in Russia (Photo)

A Nigerian man who was spotted donning the Super Eagles jersey kissed his Croatian partner publicly near the Kaliningrad Stadium in Russia at the ongoing world cup tournament.

According to reports, the couple kissed each other to show no hard feelings before the match started.

Meanwhile, the Super Eagles began their 2018 World Cup campaign, with a 2-0 defeat to Croatia on Saturday night.

The Super Eagles came into the game, hoping to get at least a point, after Argentina drew 1-1 in the other fixture played today in Group D.

Nigeria face Iceland next, while Croatia take on Argentina.

