2019 Election: Presidential Candidates Should Declare Health Status – Festus Keyamo

While speaking in the current edition of The Interview magazine, Festus Keyamo (SAN), said President Muhammadu Buhari will be re-elected in 2019 to instil a different political culture in the country before he retires.

The Director, Strategic Communications, Buhari Campaign Organisation, said: “He (Buhari) needs time to instil that culture different from what we have learnt government is all about. Let’s be honest, most young people of our generation grew up to know only the PDP system, which is, and was, only about money.”

When asked why he thought Buhari deserved re-election in light of the growing poverty and the weak economy, Keyamo said, “where did the National Bureau of Statistics get its figures from? I don’t believe those statistics!”

When also asked if he would support full disclosure of the health status of all the candidates in the 2019 campaign, Keyamo said: “I agree that candidates should declare their health status.

“However, if somebody is sick and is well and now discloses that he is well now, fine. He (Buhari) is ready to go; he is fit to go. Abacha was not sick at all, no history; yet he slumped and died.”

