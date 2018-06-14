Local News

2019 Election: Presidential Candidates Should Declare Health Status – Festus Keyamo

While speaking in the current edition of The Interview magazine, Festus Keyamo (SAN), said President Muhammadu Buhari will be re-elected in 2019 to instil a different political culture in the country before he retires.

The Director, Strategic Communications, Buhari Campaign Organisation, said: “He (Buhari) needs time to instil that culture different from what we have learnt government is all about. Let’s be honest, most young people of our generation grew up to know only the PDP system, which is, and was, only about money.”

When asked why he thought Buhari deserved re-election in light of the growing poverty and the weak economy, Keyamo said, “where did the National Bureau of Statistics get its figures from? I don’t believe those statistics!”

When also asked if he would support full disclosure of the health status of all the candidates in the 2019 campaign, Keyamo said: “I agree that candidates should declare their health status.

“However, if somebody is sick and is well and now discloses that he is well now, fine. He (Buhari) is ready to go; he is fit to go. Abacha was not sick at all, no history; yet he slumped and died.”

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

Commotion As Truck Driver Loses Control, Crushes State Revenue Collector To Death In Ondo

Check Out The Controversial Wedding Photo That Got People Talking

Army General Arrested Over Gruesome Murder Of Police Spokesman

5 Amazing Nigerian Breakfast Ideas

I Don’t Believe NBS Figures, Nigerians Are Becoming Richer – Festus Keyamo

Beautiful Physically Challenged Lady Shares Inspiring Post On Twitter (Photos)

Man Declared Wanted For Brutal Murder Of Enugu Royal Father

World Cup: Nigeria Has The Best Chance Of Advancing

Super Eagles Forward, Ahmed Musa Acquires Expensive Range Rover Velar (Photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *