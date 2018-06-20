2019: My people and I are convinced that Atiku is the choice to get Nigeria working again – Ben Bruce

Politics, Trending

Common Sense Advocate and Founder of Silverbird Group, Ben Murray Bruce has said former vice president, Abubakar Atiku, is the choice of himself and his people for president. According to the Bayelsa state Senator, Atiku remains the one. to get Nigeria working again.

The lawmaker made these assertion via his Twitter handle on Wednesday, after he shared photos of himself, Atiku and some Peoples Democratic Party,PDP chieftains in Bayelsa state.

He wrote;

See what some Nigerian Twitter users had to say, while reacting to Mr Bruce’s for president in the 2019 election.


