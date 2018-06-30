30 JSS Students Gang Raped During Cult Initiations In Enugu

10 students in JSS1 and JSS3, aged 14 and 15 years old have been arrested by the anti-cultism squad of Enugu State Police Command, for belong to the Viron Queens or White Angels confraternities, Sun reports.

Enugu State Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Danmallam, revealed that the operation was carried out after the Command received a tip-off that students of several Enugu secondary schools.

According to Danmallam, the Command received a 30-name list of JSS students who were allegedly raped and initiated into cult groups.

Some of the students arrested were identified as Naomi Peace,15, Ruth Nwoke, 14, Chibuogu Adaeze, 15 and Ujunwa Ede, 14. Others were Chiemerie Olisakure, 15, Akalisi Chisom, 14 and Ogbu Ebere, 14.

The trio of Edeh, Peace and Nwoke told Saturday Sun they were introduced to the cult by a friend and at their initiation in 2017, were raped each by 5 different boys.

Another victim, Adaeze, claimed “We didn’t know they put drugs in the drinks they gave us. From there, we were initiated and raped by six boys.” Olisakure also added: “We were threatened not to tell anybody.

The irony is that at the closing hour of the school, three of the same boys who initiated us would come with bike and take us away to have sex with us. After that, they give us N1,500, as transport fare.”

Chisom, also raped by five boys, said the incident took place at a friend’s party in a hotel. She further alleged, “Some of our teachers know that we are members of Viron Queen Confraternity.

We don’t respect our male and female teachers. Some of them used the advantage to sleep with us because we don’t want them to tell our parents.” Some of them also confessed to indulging in cigarette smoking and drinking beer at parties or clubs.

The Commissioner of Police, Danmallam, said the police are still investigating the case. The next phase of action, he added, is detectives going after those who raped and initiated the girls.

Leave a Comment…

comments