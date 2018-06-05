5 Christians To Die By Hanging For Killing Herdsman In Yola – Nigerians react

According to a recent report, a Yola High Court presided over by Justice Abdul-Azeez Waziri has sentenced five men to death for culpable homicide and for killing a Fulani herdsman.

The convicts, Alex Amos, Alheri Phanuel, Holy Boniface, Jerry Gideon and Jari Sabagi of Demsa Local Government Area of Adamawa State, are going to be hanged because according to Justice Waziri, they were found guilty of criminal conspiracy and culpable homicide which contravened Section 96 (1) (a) and Sections 79 and 221 (b) of the Penal Code of Laws of Adamawa State, 1997.

Nigerians have taken to social media to react to the news. A lot of them are calling on the vice president, who is a Christian to mediate, while others doubted the authenticity of the judgement, arguing that self defense is recognised by the Nigerian law.

There is no justice and rule of law in Nigeria, herdsmen are killing innocent rampantly and instead govt to address the issue they asked the victim to accommodate them. What a brand justice is this? Or is it true that Buhari prioritized animals better than humans? — Nura Sabo Anku🇳🇬 (@Nsa20) June 17, 2018

And where are the so called Christian association of nigeria now? — ibe chamberlain (@ibechamberlain) June 18, 2018

Didn’t they have a lawyer? Are they not going to appeal the barbaric decision? Self defense is recognized in law — Mildred (@iucurrent) June 18, 2018

This is consistent with the evil agenda of the present govt. In Kaduna State El- Rufai has just stirred the hornets nest by converting four chiefdoms in the predominantly christian southern Kaduna to emirates. — Baron von Geoff (@BaronvonGeoff1) June 17, 2018

Why is osibanjo not speaking for Christians?… This is total wickedness. — Bobby Adams (@ekeada3091) June 18, 2018