5 Christians To Die By Hanging For Killing Herdsman In Yola – Nigerians react

According to a recent report, a Yola High Court presided over by Justice Abdul-Azeez Waziri has sentenced five men to death for culpable homicide and for killing a Fulani herdsman.

The convicts, Alex Amos, Alheri Phanuel, Holy Boniface, Jerry Gideon and Jari Sabagi of Demsa Local Government Area of Adamawa State, are going to be hanged because according to Justice Waziri, they were found guilty of criminal conspiracy and culpable homicide which contravened Section 96 (1) (a) and Sections 79 and 221 (b) of the Penal Code of Laws of Adamawa State, 1997.

Nigerians have taken to social media to react to the news. A lot of them are calling on the vice president, who is a Christian to mediate, while others doubted the authenticity of the judgement, arguing that self defense is recognised by the Nigerian law.

