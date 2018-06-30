“90% of African men prefer plus size women for marriage.” – Dayo Amusa

Popular Nollywood actress, Dayo Amusa, in a recent interview with Punch revealed that she is comfortable with her big size.

She also made it known that 90% of African men prefer plus size women for marriage because they are very accommodating. She also said that the only reason a man would go for a slim lady is due to the 'slay mama' trend on social media, but when men want to settle, they go for plus size women.

“As far as I am concerned, I have always been very comfortable in my own body. I realised that fingers are not equal and everybody has their own way of thinking and they are entitled to their own opinion, so I cannot crucify anyone about how they feel about my size. However, I have always been comfortable in my skin.

“It has always been easy for me to get clothes I like, but there are times that you see some trendy outfits that would not fit because I am plus sized. Despite that, there are a lot of beautiful products for plus size women that would not even look good on slim girls.”

The actress who insisted that men would rather go for plus size women when they wanted to get married, also said;

“Yes, I know they do. Ninety per cent of African men would go for plus size women because we are very ‘accommodating’. I think the only reason a man would go for a slim lady is due to the ‘slay mama’ trend on social media, but when men want to settle, they go for plus size women.”

On people’s opinion about her on marriage, Dayo Amusa said;

I cannot crucify people for their opinion. I feel that being a single lady is not a disease and you should not be cast out because some people feel that because you attain some certain age, you ought to be married. We have a lot of people who got married at an early stage and the marriage broke up, there are some that wish that their marriages are over. For me, I always say that it is not a do or die affair.