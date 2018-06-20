“Above all “Be truthful to your self” – Khloe says as she shows off her incredible bod

Former Big Brother Naija Housemate, Khloe took to her Instagram stories to flaunts her cleavage in new hot and sexy photos.

She also shared a motivational message;

Life, the wonderful dream

Never meets with reality

Till its final moment

Called death

Every day we dream of

Conquering new continents

And kingdoms

Without realising

All are illusions

And without realising

The final reality

Will one day envelop us

So finality is the true reality

Let’s live life before it leaves us

R I P to the ones we lost

More life to us that’s still loving 🙏