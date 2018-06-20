Entertainment

“Above all “Be truthful to your self” – Khloe says as she shows off her incredible bod

Former Big Brother Naija Housemate, Khloe took to her Instagram stories to flaunts her cleavage in new hot and sexy photos.

She also shared a motivational message;

Life, the wonderful dream
Never meets with reality
Till its final moment
Called death
Every day we dream of
Conquering new continents
And kingdoms
Without realising
All are illusions
And without realising
The final reality
Will one day envelop us
So finality is the true reality
Let’s live life before it leaves us
R I P to the ones we lost
More life to us that’s still loving 🙏

 


