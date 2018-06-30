Actor IK Ogbonna Forgets His Wedding Anniversary, says he’s in trouble (Photo)

Popular Nollywood actor Ik ogbonna forgot his wedding anniversary, and took to Instagram to ask his fans how to say sorry to his wife.

The actor is married to Colombian model, Sonia Morales after going through a rough relationship with Ghanaian actress,Juliet Ibrahim. The couple got married in 2015 and they have a son together.

Sharing the photo above, he wrote ;



How do u tell ur wife u are sorry

When u forget ur wedding anniversary 🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔 any idea guys ? I am in some kind of trouble as it stands

See hilarious responses from Alibaba, Peter Okoye, Uriel and malivehood below.

