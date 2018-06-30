Entertainment, Gossip

Actor IK Ogbonna Forgets His Wedding Anniversary, says he’s in trouble (Photo)

Popular Nollywood actor Ik ogbonna forgot his wedding anniversary, and took to Instagram to ask his fans how to say sorry to his wife.

The actor is married to Colombian model, Sonia Morales after going through a rough relationship with Ghanaian actress,Juliet Ibrahim. The couple got married in 2015 and they have a son together.

Sharing the photo above, he wrote ;

How do u tell ur wife u are sorry
When u forget ur wedding anniversary 🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔 any idea guys ? I am in some kind of trouble as it stands

See hilarious responses from Alibaba, Peter Okoye, Uriel and malivehood below.

Leave a Comment…

comments


Tags

You may also like

“90% of African men prefer plus size women for marriage.” — Actress, Dayo Amusa.

30 JSS Students Gang Raped During Cult Initiations In Enugu

‘If I must brush before kissing you in the morning, we are not meant for each other’ – Chidinma

Lagos tanker explosion: It was like war – Survivors narrates ordeal

IMSU final year student arrested for slicing man’s penis after sex

‘One of the greatest regrets in life is being what others would want you to be’ – Teebillz

One-handed armed robber caught while trying to snatch a bike

Dancer, Kaffy’s Husband pens loving words to her on her birthday

Awwn! Adekunle Gold and Simi cuddle on stage during his #About30 Concert in London (Photo)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *