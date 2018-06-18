Entertainment, Gossip

Actor, Richard Mofe Damijo shares rare photo of his late dad as he remembers him on Father’s Day

Veteran Nollywood actor, Richard Mofe-Damijo in spirit of Father’s day yesterday, took to Instagram to celebrate his late dad.

Not so many people know what his dad looks like and the actor shared a rare photo of his old man and captioned it,

‘Not all superheroes wear capes. This superhero here definitely didn’t wear a cape, he wore love, he wore wisdom, he wore discipline. My dad was a huge influence and I am proud to be his son, my father was my hero. Fathers are our heroes.’

