Actor RMD shares adorable photo with his grand kids

Veteran Nollywood Actor, Richard Mofe Damijo took to his IG to share a lovely photo with his grand kids ,while gushing over family.

The 56-year-old father of four, wrote:

Of all the gifts of life, family is definitely the most precious. I can’t express the joy I feel spending time with my precious grandchildren. I am indeed blessed and grateful.

Recall, the Actor’s son recently graduated high school and RMD as a proud father had taken to IG to share the good news.

RMD Wrote;

Today, I am again a proud and happy dad. I am giddy, not just because of your high school diploma but that you @tega_the_giant made everyone come out and I have all of you in one place at the same time, what more can a father ask for? Congratulations son. I love you.

#prouddad #blessedandhighlyfavoredofGod

Leave a Comment…

comments