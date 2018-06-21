Entertainment

Actress, Dayo Amusa rants about the level of disrespect in Nollywood

The level of disrespect in the Entertainment industry, most especially in Nollywood is on the increase daily. It seems to be an issue of concern to Nollywood actress, Dayo Amusa.

Dayo Amusa took to her Instagram page to rant over the issue, stressing that up and coming actors disrespect veteran actors frequently on social media and something needs to be done to curb the habit.

In her words; “Respect don finish for industry ooo. All this upcoming/opportunist come actor now see their senior colleagues as took pick abi?? Make i rest here”

She tagged her post; Some damage control needs to be done 🙄


