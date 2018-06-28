Actress Dayo Musa calls out Fathia Balogun on social media (Screenshot)

It is the season of nollywood fights as it seems like there is a cold war brewing between Nollywood actresses, Dayo Amusa and Fathia Balogun based on their last exchange on social media.

Following an otherwise innocent and cautionary post by Fathia on social media, her colleague, Dayo Musa responded by insinuating that Fathia is a hypocrite and advised her to practice what she preach.

Fathia wrote about being careful of backstabbing friends and Dayo Musa responded with ‘Practice what you preach’.

It is not known what triggered Dayo’s response .

See Post below ;

In related news, Actress Wumi Toriola was in the eye of the storm recently when she uploaded a video online in which she attacked Toyin Abraham for saying that getting married and buying a car were not achievements.

Recall that Toriola had recently got married and bought a car. However, she has since apologised to Abraham. In a chat with Sunday Scoop, Toriola revealed what initially led to a thaw in their once cosy relationship. (Read more here)

