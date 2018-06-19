Actress, Ella Mensah, Others Mock 19 Years Old Super Eagles Goal Keeper For Celebrating His Son’s 17th birthday

Curvy Ghanaian actress, Ella Mensah has taken to social media just like many other folks to react to the viral news of 19 years old Francis Uzoho allegedly celebrating his 17 years old son.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria goal keeper, Francis Uzoho has come under fire from a large section of fans who do not believe he is 19 years old based on his looks.

Francis however allegedly celebrated his second son’s 17th birthday in a post on Facebook that was almost immediately taken down.

Francis reportedly showered words of praises on his son Michael. He posted:

“Wow my second son Michael is 17 today. I seek for God’s blessings for him. Daddy loves you boy”.

Ghanaian actress, Ella Menash took to her Page to share the post below and laughed at the possibility. See her post below;

Meanwhile many fans have reacted to the now viral post, see below;

-Gistreel