Actress Funmi Awelewa reveals shocking details on why little Taju was handed over to the government

The story of young Taju, a five year old boy from Oyo state Ibadan is no longer news, up to the fact that he is now the responsibility of the Oyo state government led by Ajibola Ajimobi.

What has however left people wondering, is the reason for such decision to hand over Taju to the government despite the interest shown in him by many top celebrities in the country.

Actress Funmi Awelewa who took her time to fish out the boy from the slums of Ibadan revealed that a drama had ensued since Taju became a sensation.

According to Funmi, Taju whose mother abandoned at a tender age to go marry another man is in the care of an uncaring father who is also a chain smoker.

Seeing that TAJU has become a sensation, the family wanted to exploit him for money, so much that his mother already ordered that her son be returned to him.

