Actress Liz Anjorin pens down an open letter to President Buhari over incessant killings

Following the incessant killings taking place in Nigeria, actress Liz Anjorin in her recent post on Instagram says this may stop if president Buhari released those arrested for money laundering.

According to the actress, the killings could actually be sponsored by those with corruption cases hanging on their neck.

Posting via her IG page, actress Liz Anjorin wrote

”I can imagine the pain in your heart over the killings and calamities happening in this country. Carrying the Nation’s burden on shoulders is not an easy thing to do. Me, myself and I as a positive thinker I will like to tell you to brace up and pray harder. My question is, who is behind these killings? Could it be people you arrested for money laundering that are behind all these killings/calamities?

The families and friends of these people will never be at peace with this country because they will see it as if they were molested. Despite the fact that you are seeing it as a discipline act, some are seeing it as evil and molestation. Your Excellency Sir, Nigeria has no prayer or voodoo to make this Country grow but we have genius vodoo, pure evil mouth and heart to destroy this noble Country of you and I. The pains of killing is unbearable. Within 10days we’ve lost so many souls that can contribute to the growth of this Country. Some of this people that died are bread winners in their family. Some are the last blood line of their family. These people’s little taxes can speak volume in our economy if they are alive.

This sudden death and killings is not different from a parent buring their kids. Sir, if you and the whole world wants to see this as a baseless and senseless opinion, I don’t care. But please Sir, I beg you in the name of Allah RELEASE EVERYBODY IN THE CLAW OF YOUR GOVERNMENT CONCERNING MONEY LAUNDRING AND PAST GOVERNMENT ISSUES. MAKE PEACE WITH THE PAST GOVERNMENT, MAYBE THESE KILLINGS/CALAMITIES WILL STOP. EXCEPT IF IT HAS TO DO WITH KILLINGS, SIR. If we work hard in peace, we will make more money and pay our taxes as at when due.

Those people that are facing money laundering charges and party issues with your government might be the ones that are behind these killings and calamities to distract you from doing your job and they are using innocent souls to get back at you and their own children are overseas. Please, before their voodoo from Indian and from other African countries that has confirm evil voodoo finish us, Sir. As you can see everything look as if.”