Actress Mercy Aigbe buys multi-million naira house for herself and her kids

Mercy Aigbe is currently trending on Social media after she acquired for herself, a multi-million naira mansion for herself and her kids.

According to the light-skinned actress who parted ways with her estranged husband, Lanre Gentry due to alleged domestic violence, she never thought she would be able to acquire such an asset this year.

A caterer named Luminee prophesied into her life and it came to pass. She also hinted that she had been struggling to build her own house over time before this expensive acquisition.

“Throwback to my birthday…. my beautiful sis @ceolumineeofficial gave me this cake as a birthday gift and this conversation ensued between us…. Luminee – before the year runs out you will buy your own house….. Me: Luminee pls leave me oh! The one I have been building since I haven’t finished!

Luminee : Aunty mi, I am not talking about the one you are building, I am talking of the one you will buy in a beautiful choice area in lagos!

Me: Ha! Where will I get plenty plenty millions of naira to buy that one!

Luminee- Aunty mi don’t worry God will bless and empower you

Me: Amen oh!!!!…. And I laughed!

Little did I know that the lord uses the foolish things of this world to confound the wise! ….and out of Luminee’s mouth, the lord gave me a testimony …….

It’s the Lord’s doing and it’s beautiful in my sight! Few months after that cake gift, I bought a beautiful home for myself and my kids in a choice area in Lagos!!!!!!!! Say hello to the new LANDLADY…..

