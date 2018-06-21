Actress, Moyo Lawal cries while watching Titanic, Mimi Orjiekwe, Moesha Boduong, others react (Video)

Moyo Lawal who recently addressed those criticizing her lifestyle got really emotional while watching the Titanic movie again.

She later shared a video and wrote:

So I watched *** #Titantic ** again 🙈🙈🙈…….my bf @mimiorjiekweng is super mean , just laughing 😢😭and recording some body …… ……. ….. P.s imagine a love so deep and selfless like jack and Rose 🙈🙈…… ❤❤❤…. I want 😭😭😭when he says “I gat you” and really means it 😭😭

Her close friend, Mimi Orjiekwe shared some photos of her on social media which got a lot of reactions from other female celebrities and fans.

See her fans reaction to this below:

