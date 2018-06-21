Entertainment, Gossip

Actress, Moyo Lawal cries while watching Titanic, Mimi Orjiekwe, Moesha Boduong, others react (Video)

Moyo Lawal who recently addressed those criticizing her lifestyle got really emotional while watching the Titanic movie again.

She later shared a video and wrote:

So I watched *** #Titantic ** again 🙈🙈🙈…….my bf @mimiorjiekweng is super mean , just laughing 😢😭and recording some body …… ……. ….. P.s imagine a love so deep and selfless like jack and Rose 🙈🙈…… ❤❤❤…. I want 😭😭😭when he says “I gat you” and really means it 😭😭

Her close friend, Mimi Orjiekwe shared some photos of her on social media which got a lot of reactions from other female celebrities and fans.

See her fans reaction to this below:

Leave a Comment…

comments


Tags

You may also like

‘I’ve moved on, and I love it’ – Psquare’s Peter Okoye says

You can deceive girls with money until you are done with them – Reekado Banks

Four men defile 8-yr-old hawker in Rivers State (Photo)

Mark Zuckerberg launches TV service, IGTV to rival YouTube

Meet the woman who drinks her own Dog’s urine to cure her Acne (Photos)

“The vagina is a warm and moist environment, an environment that could encourage bacteria to grow” – Physician

Reekado Banks Says Girls Like Money And You Can Deceive Them Till You Are Done With Them

New Music: Vector – This One Is Mad

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Terminator 2 Bike Sold For N181m And Jacket For N8.7m

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *