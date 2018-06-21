Entertainment, Viral

Actress, Moyo Lawal Cries While Watching Titanic, Mimi Orjikweng, Moesha Boduong Others React (Video)

Controversial Nollywood actress, Moyo Lawal  who recently addressed those criticizing her lifestyle by revealing some shocking details got really emotional while watching the Titanic movie again.

Moyo could not help herself as she cried while watching the popular love movie. Moyo later shared a video and wrote;

So I watched *** #Titantic ** again 🙈🙈🙈…….my bf @mimiorjiekweng is super mean , just laughing 😢😭and recording some body …… ……. ….. P.s imagine a love so deep and selfless like jack and Rose 🙈🙈…… ❤❤❤…. I want 😭😭😭when he says “I gat you” and really means it 😭😭


